Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Not listed on injury report

Kanter (shoulder) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 in Denver.

This is good news for Portland, but at the same time it's hard to believe Kanter won't be bothered by the shoulder injury that visibly hampered him on both ends during Game 1. It didn't stop him from being effective on offense, however, as Kanter finished with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting to go with seven rebounds in 33 minutes.

