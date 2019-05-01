Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Not listed on injury report
Kanter (shoulder) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 in Denver.
This is good news for Portland, but at the same time it's hard to believe Kanter won't be bothered by the shoulder injury that visibly hampered him on both ends during Game 1. It didn't stop him from being effective on offense, however, as Kanter finished with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting to go with seven rebounds in 33 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Scores 26 points despite injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Starting Game 1•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Available Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Trending in right direction•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Day-to-day ahead of Round 2•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...