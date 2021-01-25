Kanter recorded eight points (4-5 FG), eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 24 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 116-113 win over the Knicks.

Kanter should be a decent source of both points and rebounds while he continues to fill a starting role for the next several weeks in place of Jusuf Nurkic (wrist), but the block production was a nice bonus. Over the three games since Nurkic exited the lineup, Kanter is averaging 9.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.7 blocks in 26.7 minutes.