Kanter will start Saturday against the Hawks, Brooke Olzendam of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least eight weeks after requiring wrist surgery, so it's no surprise Kanter will be taking his place in the starting five. The 28-year-old is averaging 10.0 points and 8.9 assists despite playing only 18.6 minutes off the bench this season. He should be in store for an uptick in playing time while running with the top unit.
