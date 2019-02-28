Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Out vs. Toronto
Kanter will not be available for Friday's game against the Raptors, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
As was the case earlier this season, Kanter will not travel to Toronto amid concerns for his safety. Expect the big man to meet the team in Charlotte and be back in action for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
More News
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...