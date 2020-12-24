Kanter tallied 14 points (7-7 FG) along with eight rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz.

On a night when both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum struggled with their shots, Kanter was perhaps the most impressive Portland player offensively, converting all seven of his field-goal attempts and finishing with 14 points in 26 minutes. The effort kept Kanter on the floor longer than starter Jusuf Nurkic, helping Kanter lead the team with eight rebounds. He figures to see enough minutes behind Nurkic to be an important contributor throughout the season.