Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Plays through injury in victory

Kanter finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 97-90 victory over the Nuggets.

Kanter had another solid performance despite continuing to battle a shoulder injury. He fell one rebound short of a double-double, but perhaps the most surprising aspect was his strong play on the defensive end. The Trail Blazers now have homecourt advantage and will look to ride their momentum as the series heads back to Portland for games 3 and 4. His ailment will likely hang around for some time but there is no indication he will be forced to miss time.