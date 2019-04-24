Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Plays through separated shoulder

Kanter, during Tuesday's Game 5 win over the Thunder, was playing through a separated shoulder, Kevin Pelton of ESPN reports. "I just tried to play through it," Kanter said afterward. "We'll see what happens in the future."

Kanter suffered the injury during the first quarter, and he went on to play 32 minutes after receiving an injection at halftime. In waiting for the Nuggets-Spurs series to wrap up, the Blazers will have off at least through Saturday. Considering he played through the injury Tuesday, Kanter should be good to go for Round 2. However, until that's confirmed, he should be considered questionable for Game 1.