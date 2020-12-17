Kanter tallied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 126-95 loss to the Nuggets.

Before we get too excited, this was more of a garbage-time special for Kanter, as opposed to a step forward. The Trail Blazers were blown away in the second half, meaning the bench guys took over late. Kanter is firmly behind Jusuf Nurkic in the rotation and is unlikely to sniff the top-140 this season.