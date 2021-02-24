Kanter recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 loss to the Nuggets.
After struggling against the Suns on Monday, posting just six points on seven shots, Kanter had a bounceback game Tuesday. The performance marks the eighth time this season Kanter has posted a double-double with at least 14 boards.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Grabs 15 boards•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Collects double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Unloads at the boards in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Two boards shy of double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Another double-double Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles despite eye injury•