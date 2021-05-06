Kanter tallied 18 points (9-11 FG), 13 rebounds and a block in Wednesday's blowout win over the Cavs.

With the game getting well out of hand midway through the third quarter, Kanter was able to see a slightly extended role, as he topped 20 minutes (21) for the first time since April 20. One of the best volume rebounders in the league, Kanter took advantage of the opportunity to post his second double-double in the last 12 games.