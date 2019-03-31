Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Posts 20 points, 15 boards in loss
Kanter provided 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 loss to the Pistons.
Kanter managed his third double-double through 18 appearances with the Trail Blazers, this after logging 25 in 44 games with the Knicks this season. The fact that Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg) has been ruled out for the rest of the season ensures Kanter will be pretty heavily involved going forward, as sophomore big man Zach Collins is still fairly inconsistent and inexperienced overall.
