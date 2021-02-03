Kanter had 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 132-121 win over the Wizards.

It's the fifth consecutive double-double for the 28-year-old as he continue to dominate the boards for Portland. Kanter will keep dominating the minutes at center with Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) out until at least March.