Kanter recorded 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Magic.

Kanter moved back to the bench due to the return of Jusuf Nurkic, but Kanter played more minutes and outplayed the Bosnian big man considerably. Kanter is likely to remain as a bench piece for the Trail Blazers, but his elite rebounding skills and refined offensive game make him a decent streaming option in most formats even if he isn't starting, as he has the ability to produce even when given limited minutes.