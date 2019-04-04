Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Posts team-high 21 points in 50th win
Kanter totaled 21 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 15 rebounds and three steals across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 116 -89 win over the Grizzlies.
Wednesday marked Kanter's third consecutive double-double. Since inheriting the starting role in place of Jusuf Nurkic, he's posted rock-solid stat lines, and it's eased a lot of anxiety for the playoff-bound Blazers. Zach Collins will still pitch in, but for now, the starting job is Kanters to lose.
