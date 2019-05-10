Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Presence on glass in Game 6 win
Kanter tallied just six points (2-9 FG, 2-4 FT) but added 14 rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 119-108 win over the Nuggets in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Thursday.
Kanter continued to tough out his shoulder issues Thursday, and his poor shooting night could well have been a reflection of the physical limitations he's currently under. The big man was a force on the boards, however, turning in his third double-digit rebound effort of the last four contests. Kanter now has back-to-back 22.2 percent showings from the floor, but he'll look to overcome his offensive struggles in Sunday's critical Game 7.
