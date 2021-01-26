Kanter ended with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 125-122 loss to Oklahoma City.

Kanter continues to play well for the Trail Blazers in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic (wrist). At this point in his career, we are fully aware of what Kanter brings to the table, and while there are certainly a couple of limitations, he has proven he is more than capable of being a top-100 player. Chances are he has been added in most competitive leagues but if for some reason he is still available, make sure it doesn't stay that way for long.