Kanter had 21 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 FT) and 11 rebounds in Saturday's win over the Bulls.

Kanter and Damian Lillard accounted for more than half of the Blazers' points (66), while Kanter's 11 boards were six more than any other Blazers player. He's now riding a streak of three straight double-doubles, posting 16.0 points and 15.3 boards in 33.0 minutes per game during that span.