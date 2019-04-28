Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Questionable for Game 1
Kanter (shoulder) is questionable for Game 1 against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Kanter's status remains in question for Portland's upcoming series, as he separated his left shoulder in the final game of the first round. His shoulder won't be completely healthy for at least another month, but he'll attempt to play through the pain throughout the playoffs. A decision on Kanter's availability will likely be made following pregame warmups.
