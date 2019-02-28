Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Quiet night in win

Kanter totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and an assist across 18 minutes in the Trail Blazers' win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

Kanter had a small showing in Wednesday's loss. He played his fewest minutes and scored his fewest points since joining the Blazers. In his first three games with the organization prior to Wednesday, he averaged 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.