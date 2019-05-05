Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Ready to roll for Game 4

Kanter (shoulder) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Nuggets in Game 4, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Kanter has put on an impressive display of toughness throughout the series, and he'll continue to do so Sunday after logging 56 minutes in a quadruple-overtime victory Friday. He's been able to make an impact even with a separated shoulder and is averaging 19.7 points. 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals through the first three contests of the Western Conference Semifinals.