Kanter recorded eight points (4-5 FG), eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist in a 116-113 win Sunday versus New York.

Kanter is expected to step up with Jusuf Nurkic out at least five weeks due to wrist surgery. Like his minutes have, Kanter's play has elevated as demonstrated by some rather fantastic defense in recent starts. Kanter averaged 7.0 defensive rebounds and 2.7 blocks across his past three games.