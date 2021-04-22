Kanter compiled 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 loss to Denver.

Kanter shifted back to the bench with Jusuf Nurkic returning to the lineup, ending with a modest fantasy line, to say the least. As the Trail Blazers continue to work Nurkic back into his usual role, it is likely we see Kanter's playing time subside even further. At this point, he should be viewed as more of a streaming option for those instances in which Nurkic is rested.