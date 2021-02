Kanter (eye) will start the second half of Thursday's game against the 76ers, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Kanter had to briefly exit Thursday's game in order to receive treatment for a serious laceration above his eye, but it doesn't sound like the issue will impede his continued participation on the court. He's averaging 11.2 points across 24.2 minutes per game this season.