Kanter will come off the bench Wednesday against the Nuggets.
The 28-year-old started Tuesday and had nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes, but he'll return to the bench Wednesday with Jusuf Nurkic (rest) rejoining the lineup. Kanter should operate as Portland's secondary center versus Denver.
