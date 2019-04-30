Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Scores 26 points despite injury

Kanter managed 26 points (11-14 FG, 4-4 FT), and seven rebounds in 33 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Kanter played well in his 33 minutes Monday, ending the loss with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting. His shoulder injury was clearly causing him discomfort and certainly limited his rebounding ability on both ends of the floor. It would appear that this is going to be an ongoing issue and something that he is simply going to have to play through. Despite the injury, he was still able to impact the game on the offensive end and with no specific updates, should be good to go Wednesday for Game 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...