Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Scores 26 points despite injury

Kanter played well in his 33 minutes Monday, ending the loss with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting. His shoulder injury was clearly causing him discomfort and certainly limited his rebounding ability on both ends of the floor. It would appear that this is going to be an ongoing issue and something that he is simply going to have to play through. Despite the injury, he was still able to impact the game on the offensive end and with no specific updates, should be good to go Wednesday for Game 2.