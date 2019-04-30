Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Scores 26 points despite injury
Kanter managed 26 points (11-14 FG, 4-4 FT), and seven rebounds in 33 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to the Nuggets.
Kanter played well in his 33 minutes Monday, ending the loss with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting. His shoulder injury was clearly causing him discomfort and certainly limited his rebounding ability on both ends of the floor. It would appear that this is going to be an ongoing issue and something that he is simply going to have to play through. Despite the injury, he was still able to impact the game on the offensive end and with no specific updates, should be good to go Wednesday for Game 2.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Starting Game 1•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Available Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Trending in right direction•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Day-to-day ahead of Round 2•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Plays through separated shoulder•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...