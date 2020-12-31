Kanter scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT) to go with 10 rebounds and a turnover in 25 minutes of Wednesday's 128-105 loss to the Clippers.

Kanter went for his second straight double-double off the bench as he continues to play well in a backup role. The big man saw extended run in this blowout loss, but he remains a solid fantasy asset that could thrive if ever needed in the starting lineup.