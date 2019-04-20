Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Solid offensively in loss

Kanter offered 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 120-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

Despite dealing with a bruised hand, Kanter was as sharp as usual shooting, putting together a strong offensive performance for the second time in the series' first three games. The veteran big man's rebounds were significantly down, however, as Steven Adams got the better of him on that end of things. Kanter also dealt with foul trouble for the second straight contest, although he still logged nine more minutes than in Game 2. He'll look to bounce back in Game 4 on Sunday as the Trail Blazers look to regain momentum before the series heads back to Portland.