Kanter will start in Saturday's game against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
With Jusuf Nurkic getting a rest day Saturday, Kanter will once again start at center for the Trail Blazers. He's averaging 11.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 26.5 minutes per game this season.
