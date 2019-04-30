Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Starting Game 1
Kanter will start Game 1 against the Nuggets on Monday despite dealing with a separated left shoulder, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Kanter suffered the injury during the final game of the first round against the Thunder, and even though he appeared to be in some serious pain during warmups, he's going to start the contest. It remains to be seen if the issue will limit his playing time, although it may simply be a matter of pain tolerance.
