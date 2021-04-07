Kanter will start Tuesday against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
With Jusuf Nurkic (knee) sidelined, Kanter will get the nod at center. As a starter, Kanter has averaged 13.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.9 minutes.
