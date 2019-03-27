Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Starting Wednesday
Kanter will start Wednesday's contest against the Bulls, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
With Jusuf Nurkic (leg) out for the remainder of the season, coach Terry Stotts will opt to give Kanter the first shot at starting center. In 23 previous games as a starter this season, he's averaging 14.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.2 minutes. It's unclear if this will be a permanent decision moving forward.
