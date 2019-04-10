Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Stellar production continues

Kanter furnished 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 104-101 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Kanter continues to do his best Jusuf Nurkic impersonation in the wake of the latter's season-ending leg injury, and arguably, he's brought more consistent offense than the sidelined big man. Kanter now has tallies of 20 points or more in five of the last six games while also double-doubling in each of those contests. The 26-year-old already looks exceedingly comfortable as an excellent complement to the efforts of the backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, and he should continue to exhibit elevated usage throughout the postseason.