Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Subdued effort once again

Kanter had just three points (1-6 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, and two blocks in 18 minutes during Thursday's 129-121 loss to Oklahoma City.

Kanter was a non-factor Thursday, ending with just three points in 18 minutes. Jusuf Nurkic was ejected prior to the overtime period and while Kanter was the replacement, he himself was replaced by Meyers Leonard during that time. After a promising start for his new team, Kanter has scored in double-figures just once in his past five games and has not played more than 19 minutes in any of them. If you are holding him, it could be time to let go and try to stream his spot.