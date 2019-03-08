Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Subdued effort once again
Kanter had just three points (1-6 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, and two blocks in 18 minutes during Thursday's 129-121 loss to Oklahoma City.
Kanter was a non-factor Thursday, ending with just three points in 18 minutes. Jusuf Nurkic was ejected prior to the overtime period and while Kanter was the replacement, he himself was replaced by Meyers Leonard during that time. After a promising start for his new team, Kanter has scored in double-figures just once in his past five games and has not played more than 19 minutes in any of them. If you are holding him, it could be time to let go and try to stream his spot.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...