Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Team-leading scoring total in loss
Kanter collected 24 points (12-17 FG), seven rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 119-110 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.
Kanter was highly efficient in the loss, and his scoring total led the Blazers on the night. The veteran center has thrived since taking over Jusuf Nurkic (leg), scoring at least 20 points in four straight games and double-doubling in three of them. Friday's scoring total was his best yet since joining Portland, and he should continue playing an extended role in the offense over the last three games of the season.
