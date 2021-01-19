Kanter scored nine points (4-8 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding eight rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-104 loss to the Spurs.

Making his second straight start in place of Jusuf Nurkic (wrist), Kanter fell short of another double-double but did salvage some fantasy value with his surprising distribution efforts, as he came into the game with only nine assists in 13 games. Nurkic will be out for a couple months, and Harry Giles is little threat to Kanter's playing time, but even with a bigger role the 28-year-old may not provide consistent production.