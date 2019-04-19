Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: To play through bruised hand

Kanter suffered a right hand bruise in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Thunder but is not listed on the injury report for Friday's Game 3.

Kanter already played through the injury in Game 2, as according to Jason Quick of The Athletic, the big man suffered the injury in the first half. Kanter has reiterated that he will be ready to play in Game 3, so expect him to be a full go Friday.

