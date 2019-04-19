Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: To play through bruised hand
Kanter suffered a right hand bruise in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Thunder but is not listed on the injury report for Friday's Game 3.
Kanter already played through the injury in Game 2, as according to Jason Quick of The Athletic, the big man suffered the injury in the first half. Kanter has reiterated that he will be ready to play in Game 3, so expect him to be a full go Friday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Massive double-double in Game 1 win•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench in finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Stellar production continues•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Churns out another double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Team-leading scoring total in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Posts team-high 21 points in 50th win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...