Kanter was dealt from the Celtics to the Trail Blazers in a three-team deal on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Grizzlies received Mario Hezonja and Desmond Bane. The Celtics receive future Grizzlies draft consideration.

Kanter will return to Portland, where he had a great stretch of games after signing as a buyout free agent in 2019. In 23 contests, he averaged 13.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.3 minutes. Assuming Hassan Whiteside signs elsewhere, Kanter should have another opportunity to see reserve minutes for the Blazers behind Jusuf Nurkic.