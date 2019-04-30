Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Trending in right direction
Kanter (shoulder) is on the court for pregame warmups ahead of Game 1 against the Nuggets on Monday, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Kanter was spotted going through his usual pregame routine, and although he was noticeably in some pain, it appears as though he's going to play. The Trail Blazers should make an official announcement on his status shortly before tipoff.
