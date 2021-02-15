Kanter posted 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and a steal across 23 minutes in Sunday's win over the Mavericks.
Kanter was nearly perfect from the field and contributed on offense as he normally does, as the Turkish big man has scored in double digits in 10 of his last 11 games. He also has nine double-doubles during that 11-game stretch, and he should remain a reliable two-way threat as long as he remains in the starting lineup.
