Kanter posted eight points (2-10 FG, 4-6 FT), 21 rebounds and one assist during 33 minutes in the 115-104 win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Kanter has been a solid source of production all season and was the focal point in the win Tuesday. The center hit over 20 rebounds for just his second time this season, while just missing a double-double. Kanter is one of the most consistent players when it comes to rebounds and is worthy of a stream game in and game out.