Kanter and the Trail Blazers will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, as the game has been postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Due to contract tracing measures, Wednesday's game won't be played. The two teams are scheduled to play again Friday.
