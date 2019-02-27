Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Won't travel to Toronto

Kanter will miss Friday's game against the Raptor's because of immigration issues, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Kanter, a Turkish citizen, doesn't feel safe traveling outside of the U.S. after receiving death threats because of his critiques of the Turkish President, and will forego the Trail Blazers' trip to Toronto. He'll rejoin the team in Charlotte for sunday's tilt with the Hornets. Zach Collins will be in line to receive a boost in minutes during Kanter's absence.