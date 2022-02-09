Bledsoe (Achilles) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Danny Marang of Blazers Edge reports.
As expected, Bledsoe will remain out Wednesday with what the team is calling a sore left Achilles. Reading between the lines, there's reason to believe it's a phantom injury and the Blazers are simply holding Bledsoe out before potentially re-routing him ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.
