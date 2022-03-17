Bledsoe (Achilles) is out Friday against the Nets, Jamie Hudson of KOIN 6 News Portland reports.
Bledsoe has yet to suit up for the Blazers since coming over from the Clippers at the trade deadline. Portland continues to update his status on a game-by-game basis, but it's unclear if he'll return this season.
