Bledsoe (Achilles) is out Saturday against the Knicks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Bledsoe has dealt with left Achilles tendinopathy since being traded from the Clippers to the Trail Blazers last week, and he'll be unavailable once again Saturday. His next chance to make his team debut is Monday against the Bucks.
