Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: 10 points in loss
Turner amassed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists during the Trail Blazers' 96-94 loss at Houston.
Turner's 10 points Thursday was the third game in his last four in which he has scored in double figures. The former Ohio State star has been a largely inconsistent scorer this year though, as he has been fluctuating up and down his season average of 8.2 points on a daily basis.
