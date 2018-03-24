Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Available Friday
Turner (back) is available to play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Turner's injury wasn't thought to be serious and it would be a surprise to see him limited against Boston. Look for him to see his typical role off the bench.
