Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Available Thursday
Turner (calf) is available in a limited capacity for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Jason Quick of NBCSNorthwest.com reports.
Turner missed Monday's game against the Pistons due to a lingering calf injury but will be on the court Thursday night. There is no word on if Turner will take his usual spot in the starting rotation, but regardless, expect Maurice Harkless to see extra minutes with Turner playing in a limited capacity.
