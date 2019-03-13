Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Available Tuesday
Turner (knee) will play in Tuesday's tilt versus the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Turner has missed eight of Portland's previous nine games, so he could be eased back into action Tuesday. He has played just ten minutes since the All Star break.
