Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Bench-leading scoring total in loss
Turner went for 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Rockets.
The veteran sustained a cut above his left eye in the second quarter as well, but he eventually returned to post his fourth double-digit scoring effort of the last six games. Turner has flashed a much-improved shot in March, as he's now generated at least a 45.5 percent success rate in five of the last six games, and also posted a 60.0 percent tally back in the second contest of the month. That's led to a solid 45.6 percent shooting mark for the entirety of March, a sharp uptick from the 30.8 figure he produced in February.
